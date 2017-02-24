PM Gerdzhikov: I Asked Georgi Kostov To Resign

In response to the accusations that there was pressure for the dismissal of the Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Georgi Kostov, interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov admitted that he did “ask” him to tender in his resignation but adamantly denied that he threatened Kostov.

“If he describes as ‘pressure’ the fact that I asked him to tender in his resignation, this is cruel pressure, indeed. I believe that it was perfectly correct on my part, after the Interior Minister has withdrawn his confidence in him and there are serious violations on the part of the chief secretary. I would not allow myself to expose the interior minister.”

Regarding the information that there is a recording of the conversation, Gerdzhikov stated that he would be happy if the conversation has been recorded because there is something in it that is not to the advantage of Georgi Kostov.