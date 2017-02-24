PM Gerdzhikov: I Asked Georgi Kostov To Resign

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 24, 2017, Friday // 13:18| Views: 356 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Gerdzhikov: I Asked Georgi Kostov To Resign BGNES

In response to the accusations that there was pressure for the dismissal of the Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Georgi Kostov, interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov admitted that he did “ask” him to tender in his resignation but adamantly denied that he threatened Kostov.

“If he describes as ‘pressure’ the fact that I asked him to tender in his resignation, this is cruel pressure, indeed. I believe that it was perfectly correct on my part, after the Interior Minister has withdrawn his confidence in him and there are serious violations on the part of the chief secretary. I would not allow myself to expose the interior minister.”

Regarding the information that there is a recording of the conversation, Gerdzhikov stated that he would be happy if the conversation has been recorded because there is something in it that is not to the advantage of Georgi Kostov.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ognyan Gerdzhikov, Georgi Kostov, Plamen Uzunov, interior ministry
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria