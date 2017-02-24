CEC To Decide on Offer for Delivery of Machines for Electronic Voting

The Central Election Commission must decide on Friday whether the only firm which made an offer for the delivery of machines for electronic voting fulfils the requirements.

The commercial venture Lirex BG filed its documents on Wednesday, almost missing the deadline. It must provide 12,500 machines for the elections on March 26. The venture will be paid the maximum amount set by CEC – BGN 15 M (VAT excluded).

The manager of the company Manol Iliev reminded journalists that the company provided machines for experimental electronic voting in the elections in 2009.

“Such an order of about 13,000 machines, such a quantity can be produced within a week, not more. But the delivery of the necessary components is related to a period of time of about one month, sometimes more.”

According to the stipulations of the public procurement order, the machines must be delivered to Bulgaria and the company fulfilling the order is responsible for the transport. The software must be installed by March 18.

The machines must be delivered to all voting sections on the territory of the country and abroad a day before the elections.