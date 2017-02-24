Regional Minister Popnikolov To Discuss Building Sanitation Programme With BDB, Municipalities
Interim Regional Minister Spas Popnikolov will discuss the problems of the National Building Sanitation Programme with representatives of the Association of Municipalities and the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB).
The Association of Municipalities demanded an immediate re-launch of the building sanitation programme on Thursday. They insisted on an emergency meeting with the interim Regional Minister in order to learn more about the reasons for the cabinet’s decision to freeze the programme.
According to the caretaker government, the amount of BGN 2 B allocated for the programme has already been used up and this happened a year ago.
BDB sent letters to mayors to this effect but they only did this at the end of 2016.
