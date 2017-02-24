Deputy PM Yanev: Kostov Used His Influence To Hire People

There is an objective reason for the dismissal of Georgi Kostov from the post of Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry. He used his influence for hiring people, stated on Nova TV Deputy PM and Defence Minister Stefan Yanev.

Kostov was dismissed from his post two days ago. After that, he accused the PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov and Interior Minister Plamen Uzunov of putting pressure on him so that he would resign.

According to Kostov, he was threatened that he will be discredited unless he resigns. Kostov has submitted a signal to the Prosecutor’s Office about the actions against him and the state prosecutor has initiated a check.



