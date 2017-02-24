Election Campaign Starts in Bulgaria

The official election campaign for the snap parliamentary elections started on Friday. It will continue until 24:00 hrs on March 24 after which all campaigning will be banned until the end of the election day on March 26.

There are 20 parties and coalitions which registered candidates lists. According to preliminary information, there are 4,732 candidates for parliamentary deputies.

The publication and transmission of anonymous materials related to the campaign is banned as of Friday. When media transmit paid campaign materials, this should be noted in an appropriate manner. The campaign is conducted in Bulgarian.

Campaign materials such as posters, billboards, videos etc. must state that the buying and selling of votes is a crime. It is forbidden for commercial ads to contain hints of political nature.