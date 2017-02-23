Prosecutor’s Office Checking Chief Interior Secretary’s Signal

The interim Minister of Interior Plamen Uzunov has been questioned in relation to the signal submitted by the former Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Georgi Kostov that political pressure was put on him.

The preliminary check of a prosecutor with the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office is for a crime against the person, blackmail, coercion and abuse of office, stated the spokesperson of the Prosecutor General Rumyana Arnaudova.

Probably on Friday or Monday at the latest, it will become whether the check will turn into and investigation or it will be terminated.

The investigators are trying to collect evidence – so far, it is only Kostov’s claim that Uzunov and interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov were coercing him to resign from his post due to lack of political confidence, while the Interior Minister threatened him that if he does not do so voluntarily, police chiefs would submit signals against him.