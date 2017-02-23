Prosecutor’s Office Checking Chief Interior Secretary’s Signal

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 23, 2017, Thursday // 16:11| Views: 357 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prosecutor’s Office Checking Chief Interior Secretary’s Signal BGNES

The interim Minister of Interior Plamen Uzunov has been questioned in relation to the signal submitted by the former Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Georgi Kostov that political pressure was put on him.

The preliminary check of a prosecutor with the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office is for a crime against the person, blackmail, coercion and abuse of office, stated the spokesperson of the Prosecutor General Rumyana Arnaudova.

Probably on Friday or Monday at the latest, it will become whether the check will turn into and investigation or it will be terminated.

The investigators are trying to collect evidence – so far, it is only Kostov’s claim that Uzunov and interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov were coercing him to resign from his post due to lack of political confidence, while the Interior Minister threatened him that if he does not do so voluntarily, police chiefs would submit signals against him.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plamen Uzunov, Georgi Kostov, Ognyan Gerdzhikov, coercion, abuse of office, Prosecutor's Office, signal, interior ministry
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria