BSP's Ninova Nominated for Vice President of Socialist International

The chairwoman of BSP Korneliya Ninova confirmed that she has been nominated for Vice President of the Socialist International.

“Yes, I have been nominated. I was invited personally by Mr. Luis Ayala who is the Secretary General of the international organisation,” stated Ninova and added:

“I accept this as recognition for Bulgaria. I believe that the more Bulgarians occupy senior international posts in international and world organisations, the better the chance is of Bulgaria’s opinion on important topics to be heard at the highest level and taken into consideration.”

The candidates for the post are 31 – from all continents. The election will take place during a congress of the organisation in Columbia between March 2 and March 4.