Bulgaria Ranks 2nd in Utilisation of EU Funds for SMEs
Bulgaria ranks second in terms of the utilisation of European funds for small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), announced in Sofia European Internal Market Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska. She was a guest at the European Forum dedicated to economic growth and entrepreneurship.
In her address to the participants in the forum, the European Commissioner touched upon several problems which small and medium-size enterprises face and underlined that these are the problems not merely of small businesses in Bulgaria but in Europe as well – for example, that it is difficult for new companies to survive and maintain a position on the market and to be in accordance with high regulatory barriers, which are also a problem on which the European Commission focuses.
The European Commission has drafted a comprehensive package of measures for solving the problems obstructing the launching of companies but it is not only governments that need to help. Entrepreneurs themselves must get involved in the efforts for economic growth and the creation of new jobs.
