Bulgaria: Gallup: 73% of Bulgarians Support Trump's Policy Against Migrants BGNES

The majority of adult Bulgarians – 73% approve of the idea for citizens of certain Muslim countries to be forbidden entry in Bulgaria – an idea similar to Donald Trump’s policy. 14% of Bulgarians are against and the rest hesitate.

1.7 million Bulgarians already consider their future with apprehensions about terrorism.

This is some of the data from the latest nationally representative survey of Gallup International conducted among 822 adult Bulgarians via a direct interview in the period February 3-10.

The survey attempted to check yet again issues like migration and terrorism which have become topical again after the election of Donald Trump, the escalation of tensions in the town of Elin Pelin etc.

68% of the surveyed favour the idea of halting all social and health benefits for Roma people. 19% are against this idea and the rest find it difficult to respond.

Another idea from the American political debate rather baffles Bulgarians – the universal right to carry arms. A mere 11% are for, while 76% are against. The idea of the universal right to carry arms is favoured mostly by the young.

The picture is similar with respect to a possible ban on abortions. Only 12% are for, 69% are against and the rest hesitate. Mostly older people are for such a ban to be introduced.

