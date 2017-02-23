Two Groups of Foreign Observers To Monitor Elections in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Two Groups of Foreign Observers To Monitor Elections in Bulgaria

The observers from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights with OSCE who will arrive in Bulgaria for the parliamentary elections are 19.

On Thursday, their mission was opened officially in Bulgaria and their leader is Roman Yakich.

The group of 19 people will be split in two units. The main team of 11 experts will be located in Sofia. The remaining eight are long-term observers and will be working in teams of two all over the country.

The purpose of the mission is to track whether the elections, which are to be held on March 26, are conducted in accordance with the commitments undertaken to OSCE and other international democratic standards, as well as whether the elections are in accordance with Bulgarian legislation.

