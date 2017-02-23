Sofia Municipality Evacuated Due To Bomb Signal

An evacuation has begun of the building of Sofia Municipality in Moskovska St. due to a signal about a bomb, reported BGNES.

The signal about a bomb was submitted at a very interesting moment when there are several questions related to the lack of quality in the construction of Sofia boulevards, carried out by the administration of Mayor Fandakova, as well as the decision of a Bulgarian court taken on Wednesday that the increase in the price of the ticket for public transport has been made unlawfully to BGN 1.60.

All citizens are being evacuated due to the signal. It was the chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council Elen Gerdzhikov who announced that such a signal has been submitted.