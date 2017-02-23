CEC To Approve Technical Model, Protection of Election Ballot

On Thursday, the Central Election Commission must approve the technical model and the protection of the ballot for the snap parliamentary elections which will be held on March 26.

Thursday is also the deadline for mayors of municipalities to present to District Election Commissions a proposal for the composition of Section Voting Commissions.

The offer of the company for the delivery of voting machines will be reviewed by the end of the day, stated the spokesperson of CEC Kameliya Neykova.

“A commission including members of CEC has been appointed and it must review the offer in accordance with the Public Procurement Act. The deadline for the work of the commission is Friday, at the end of working hours.”



