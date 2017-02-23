Athens Blocked by 24-Hour Strike of Public Transport Employees

Public transport employees in Athens are beginning a 24-hour strike on Thursday in order to protest against the plans for the privatisation of public transport vehicles, reported BTA.

Three protests have been planned. The first is for Thursday and the other two are scheduled for March 1 and March 3. The leaders of the protests declared that the legal regulation is a “Trojan horse” in order to facilitate the plan of creditors and to place public transport in private hands.

The latest serious protests in Greece were at the beginning of the year when local farmers closed the border with Bulgaria and blocked hundreds of trucks there.

In December last year, sailors also protested and blocked the movement of ferries and ships in the entire country.



