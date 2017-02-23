Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Submits Signal Against Bulgaria's PM Gerdzhikov

The Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Georgi Kostov who was dismissed on Wednesday has accused the interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov and the Interior Minister Plamen Uzunov of putting pressure on him.

On Nova TV, Kostov said that Plamen Uzunov threatened him that he will be discredited if he does not resign. Kostov has submitted a signal to the Prosecutor’s Office about this.

According to Kostov, his resignation was demanded by the interim minister last Wednesday.

“After he heard my refusal, the minister told me straight that he will start a procedure for my dismissal and he will discredit me,” stated Kostov.

According to Kostov, Uzunov himself told him that this will happen via the submitting of signals against Kostov by former and current employees of the Interior Ministry stating that Kostov had put pressure on them.

