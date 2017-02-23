Consultative Council on South Gas Corridor To Meet in Baku
BGNES
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The third meeting of the Consultative Council on the project South Gas Corridor will start in Baku on Thursday.
Representatives of the European Commission, Georgia, Turkey, Albania, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Italy and Greece will discuss the prospects for transporting 10 billion cubic metres of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe.
The last two meetings of the Consultative Council were held in 2015 and 2016.
- » Azerbaijan Waiting for Bulgaria To Construct Gas Link With Greece
- » KEVR: Bulgargaz' Demand for 32% Hike in Gas Prices Is Unjustifiably High
- » Bulgaria 'Seeking South Stream Project Revival'
- » South Stream Project Will Be Carried Out, Russian Official Says
- » EVN, NEK Settle Old, Multi-million Dispute
- » Bulgargaz Demands 32.44% Increase in Gas Prices
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)