Bulgaria: Consultative Council on South Gas Corridor To Meet in Baku

The third meeting of the Consultative Council on the project South Gas Corridor will start in Baku on Thursday.

Representatives of the European Commission, Georgia, Turkey, Albania, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Italy and Greece will discuss the prospects for transporting 10 billion cubic metres of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe.

The last two meetings of the Consultative Council were held in 2015 and 2016.

 

