GERB, BSP Draw Consecutive-Number Ballots for Snap Elections

GERB and BSP will participate in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections with consecutive-number ballots.

This became clear from the draw of the Central Election Commission which determined the sequence of the parties in the ballot.

The randomness of the draw which resulted in DROM receiving the number 1 ballot caused disappointment among the representatives of the main political forces.

BSP for Bulgaria will participate in the elections with ballot number 10 and GERB drew ballot number 11.