State Ventures To Invest 50% of 2016 Profits on Behalf of Bulgaria
BGNES
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The government has decreed that state ventures and commercial enterprises have to invest 50% of their profits for 2016 on behalf of the state.
The decree excludes health treatment facilities for inpatient aid and Water and Sewerage enterprises due to the fact that these have fulfilled the preliminary conditions in the water sector for the utilisation of money from European funds.
The dividend must be deposited in the state budget by the end of May.
- » Bulgaria's Debt Grows by EUR 2.1238 in 2016
- » Local Taxes May Be Paid to Sofia Municipality As Of February 1
- » State Debt Decreases in EU, Bulgaria in Q3 2016
- » Bulgaria Posts 46.4% Drop in FDI in Jan-Nov 2016
- » BSE: Six New Companies Join SEE Link Indices
- » Airplane Tickets Prices Up by 28.6% in December
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)