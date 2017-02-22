State Ventures To Invest 50% of 2016 Profits on Behalf of Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | February 22, 2017, Wednesday // 16:21| Views: 98 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: State Ventures To Invest 50% of 2016 Profits on Behalf of Bulgaria BGNES

The government has decreed that state ventures and commercial enterprises have to invest 50% of their profits for 2016 on behalf of the state.

The decree excludes health treatment facilities for inpatient aid and Water and Sewerage enterprises due to the fact that these have fulfilled the preliminary conditions in the water sector for the utilisation of money from European funds.

The dividend must be deposited in the state budget by the end of May.

