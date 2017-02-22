Special Prosecutor's Office Ends KTB Investigation, 18 People Indicted
Crime | February 22, 2017, Wednesday // 13:46| Views: 307 | Comments: 0
BGNES
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The team of prosecutors and investigators of the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office on the pre-trial proceedings of KTB have completed actions on the investigation.
18 people have been indicted, and final and precise indictments described in over 5,000pages have been presented to every single indicted person.
More than 400 witnesses have been questioned. A total of 90 expert analyses have been prepared by 27 experts.
The volume of evidence material, together with material evidence, exceeds 1,000 volumes.
The presentation of the materials on the case to the indicted persons and their defenders started on February 21, 2017.
- » Increased Police Presence Along E-79 Due To Casino Robbery
- » Police Turns Over 7 Bulgarian Citizens to Greek Authorities
- » Two Israelis Detained over Death Case Near Bulgaria's Samokov
- » Bulgarian Police 'Helping People Smugglers', Migrant Claims
- » Mayor of Bulgaria's Galiche Released on Bail
- » Shooting in Sofia Neighborhood Leaves Taxi Driver Wounded
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)