Special Prosecutor's Office Ends KTB Investigation, 18 People Indicted

The team of prosecutors and investigators of the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office on the pre-trial proceedings of KTB have completed actions on the investigation.

18 people have been indicted, and final and precise indictments described in over 5,000pages have been presented to every single indicted person.

More than 400 witnesses have been questioned. A total of 90 expert analyses have been prepared by 27 experts.

The volume of evidence material, together with material evidence, exceeds 1,000 volumes.

The presentation of the materials on the case to the indicted persons and their defenders started on February 21, 2017.