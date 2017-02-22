Tension Between Greece, Turkey in Aegean Sea

Turkey was close to crossing “the red line” in its relations with Greece when, last Friday, a Turkish ship fired shots near a Greek island in the Aegean Sea, stated in an TV interview Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kodzias calling on Ankara to “rethink again these games”.

The Greek diplomat described the incident as a serious violation of international law and warned Ankara that Athens will no longer be tolerant and its response will be one and only – a severe one.

Kodzias described Turkey as an erratic power which, like Germany after the age of Chancellor Bismarck, is not capable of maintaining its internal balance.