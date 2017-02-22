Bulgaria's Radev: NATO Exercises in Black Sea No Threat To Tourism

The planned military training exercises of NATO in the Black Sea agreed at the meeting in Warsaw in July 2016 have nothing to do with the idea of the so-called Black Sea fleet.

These training exercises do not threaten “boats, yachts and tourism”, wrote on Facebook Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev.

Radev reminded that such exercises take place regularly and that “no one has allowed or banned these, let alone a Bulgarian politician”.

The head of state announced that all political forces taking part in the election campaign must know that the issue of the security of the country “does not tolerate incompetence and must be discussed with extreme responsibility”.

