Fire Bursts Out in Varna Mall
A fire has burst out in a mall in Varna. No injuries have been reported. The reason for the fire is the explosion of a gas bottle.
Four teams of firefighters have been deployed and the fire has been put out.
The director of the mall Ivo Genov explained for BNR that there is no risk of the fire spreading and promised additional information later on Wednesday.
