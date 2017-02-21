Juncker: Great Britain Will Pay Stiff Price for Brexit

Great Britain will pay a stiff price for leaving the European Union, warned in a speech to the Belgian Federal Parliament the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

These will be difficult negotiations which will continue for two years in order to agree on the terms of Brexit. Years will be needed, however, in order to agree on our future relations. The British know already that there will neither be a discount in the price, nor should they expect zero expenses. The British will have to honour their commitments, so this will be a stiff price to pay.

It is expected that the British government will launch the Brexit procedure by the end of March.



