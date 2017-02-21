First Express Train from Istanbul Arrives in Sofia
"There will be a lot of tourists travelling from Bulgaria to Istanbul and Edirne. Of course, this is not limited to Bulgaria alone. The train has connections with Belgrade, Bucharest and Budapest. This is why it will contribute to tourism," explained the director.
The first express train from the Turkish city of Istanbul arrived in Sofia on Tuesday after a nine-and-a-half-hour trip, reported Anadolu Agency.
The head of passenger service in Istanbul with Turkish State Railways commented that the state-of-the-art express train with four cars will run every day.
