EC Threatens To Sue 5 Countries Over Air Pollution

The European Commission has warned for the final time Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK about systematic violation of the restrictions of the European Union regarding air pollution, announced the press centre of the commission.
These are the five European countries which exceed the admissible levels of nitrogen dioxide which is especially harmful and causes cardiovascular and lung diseases.
Most nitrogen dioxide emissions are generated by traffic and automobiles on the roads. The EC has called on the five countries to take action in order to guarantee people's health.
Permanently high levels of NO2 caused nearly 70,000 early deaths in Europe in 2013, three times more than the number of deaths caused by traffic accidents.
Over 400,000 Europeans die prematurely every year due to air pollution.

