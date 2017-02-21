Interim Govt Not To Nominate Bulgarian EU Commissioner

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | February 21, 2017, Tuesday // 12:13| Views: 277 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Interim Govt Not To Nominate Bulgarian EU Commissioner BGNES

At present, the caretaker government will not nominate a candidate for Bulgarian European Commissioner, announced interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov.
The issue was discussed with President Rumen Radev.
"For now, we will not nominate a European Commissioner. At a later stage, a European Commissioner might be nominated," said PM Gerdzhikov.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ognyan Gerdzhikov, European Commissioner, Rumen Radev, interim government, caretaker, Kristalina Georgive
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria