Interim Govt Not To Nominate Bulgarian EU Commissioner
At present, the caretaker government will not nominate a candidate for Bulgarian European Commissioner, announced interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov.
The issue was discussed with President Rumen Radev.
"For now, we will not nominate a European Commissioner. At a later stage, a European Commissioner might be nominated," said PM Gerdzhikov.
