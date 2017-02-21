Introduction of Fingerprint Identification in Outpatient Sector Postponed
BGNES
Bulgaria's Health Ministry has postponed the introduction of fingerprint identification in the outpatient sector.
The decision will protect the healthcare system from collapse in terms of medical, technical, information and financial stability, stated Health Minister Ilko Semerdzhiev.
The Health Ministry took a decision on the regulatory launching of the procedure on rejecting the introduction of fingerprint identification in the outpatient sector in 2017 and postponing it until 2019.
