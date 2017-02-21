Bulgarians Wishing To Vote Abroad Have One Week Left To Apply

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 21, 2017, Tuesday // 11:08| Views: 398 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Wishing To Vote Abroad Have One Week Left To Apply BGNES

Bulgarians living abroad have one week left to file applications in order to participate in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections on March 26. The deadline is February 28.
So far, over 15,000 applications have been filed, showed data published on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).
The largest number of applications for participation in the elections have been filed in Turkey - over 5,000, followed by Great Britain with over 1,700, Spain, the USA and Germany.
So far, CEC has opened voting sections in the buildings of Bulgaria's diplomatic missions abroad. The final number of voting sections abroad will be known after the deadline for applications for voting has expired.
The number of voting sections in countries which are not EU members may not be greater than 35. By law, in order for a voting section to be opened at a given location, there must either be a diplomatic mission or at least 60 applications of people who wish to take part in the elections.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CEC, snap elections, abroad, voting sections, turkey, EU, Spain, Germany, Great Britain, USA, diplomatic missions
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria