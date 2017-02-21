Bulgarians Wishing To Vote Abroad Have One Week Left To Apply

Bulgarians living abroad have one week left to file applications in order to participate in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections on March 26. The deadline is February 28.

So far, over 15,000 applications have been filed, showed data published on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The largest number of applications for participation in the elections have been filed in Turkey - over 5,000, followed by Great Britain with over 1,700, Spain, the USA and Germany.

So far, CEC has opened voting sections in the buildings of Bulgaria's diplomatic missions abroad. The final number of voting sections abroad will be known after the deadline for applications for voting has expired.

The number of voting sections in countries which are not EU members may not be greater than 35. By law, in order for a voting section to be opened at a given location, there must either be a diplomatic mission or at least 60 applications of people who wish to take part in the elections.



