Bulgaria: Greece May Rely On New Rescue Programme File photo, BGNES

Greece may rely on a new rescue programme. Athens and the IMF have resolved their differences which will allow the fund to participate in the new loan for the country, reported bTV.
In exchange, the Greek government will have to continue with the unpopular reforms which are causing severe dissatisfaction in the country.
Security employees in state museums joined the farmers in their protests against the policy of the Tsipras cabinet. Thus, all tourist attractions remained closed on Tuesday.
The way to a new rescue plan was opened after months of tense negotiations. Germany and several other European countries are adamantly against the remitting of some of the Greek debt. Athens, on the other hand, stubbornly refuses to implement further pension and income cuts.

