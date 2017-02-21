Trakia Highway Closed Due To Cistern Crash

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 21, 2017, Tuesday // 09:48| Views: 110 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trakia Highway Closed Due To Cistern Crash BGNES

There are no injured persons and no gas leaks after a cistern turned over along the Stara Zagora - Nova Zagora road on Tuesday morning, reported BGNES.
Trakia highway has been closed temporarily in both lanes.
The cistern is about to be re-loaded and removed from the traffic lane, announced the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry. Traffic will be restored after that.
Meanwhile, passengers may use the old road between Stara Zagora - Nova Zagora.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trakia highway, cistern, traffic, gas leaks
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria