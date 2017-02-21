Trakia Highway Closed Due To Cistern Crash
BGNES
There are no injured persons and no gas leaks after a cistern turned over along the Stara Zagora - Nova Zagora road on Tuesday morning, reported BGNES.
Trakia highway has been closed temporarily in both lanes.
The cistern is about to be re-loaded and removed from the traffic lane, announced the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry. Traffic will be restored after that.
Meanwhile, passengers may use the old road between Stara Zagora - Nova Zagora.
