Inspections To Be Launched of Tunnels Along Lyulin, Hemus Highways

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 21, 2017, Tuesday // 09:28| Views: 165 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Inspections To Be Launched of Tunnels Along Lyulin, Hemus Highways BGNES

An inspection of all tunnels along the Lyulin and Hemus highways is about to be launched.
The examination will be carried out by a specialised unit for inspection. It will include experts from the Transport Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Road Infrastructure Agency, as well as the University of Architecture.
The experts will have to conduct an examination and give an expert analysis of the condition of the tunnels. They will have to make short-term and long-term proposals for improving the condition of the tunnels.
The specialised inspection unit was created via an order of the Road Infrastructure Agency on February 15.
During the inspections, there will be temporary re-routing of traffic. The experts will not work on the ground on Friday and on public holidays in order not to obstruct traffic.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lyulin highway, Hemus Highway, inspections, Road Infrastructure Agency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria