Inspections To Be Launched of Tunnels Along Lyulin, Hemus Highways

An inspection of all tunnels along the Lyulin and Hemus highways is about to be launched.

The examination will be carried out by a specialised unit for inspection. It will include experts from the Transport Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Road Infrastructure Agency, as well as the University of Architecture.

The experts will have to conduct an examination and give an expert analysis of the condition of the tunnels. They will have to make short-term and long-term proposals for improving the condition of the tunnels.

The specialised inspection unit was created via an order of the Road Infrastructure Agency on February 15.

During the inspections, there will be temporary re-routing of traffic. The experts will not work on the ground on Friday and on public holidays in order not to obstruct traffic.



