The Duisburg Casino in Germany Turns 10

The Duisburg Casino was built to tap into the underserved gambling market in Germany. Germany has almost as many casinos as Denmark, but several times as many residents as its neighbour. The Duisberg Casino is one of around seventy casinos in Germany, but it is one of the most popular in the country.

When the Duisburg Casino Opened

When the Duisburg Casino in Germany opened on February 23, 2007, more than 5,000 people visited it on top of a thousand invited guests. The list of invitees included the Minister of State for Finance and the Duisburg Mayor.

The casino was designed by Gunter Merkle with a classic, modern design. Notable features include a star studded ceiling and spaceships floating above the gaming rooms. It cost more than 35 million Euros to build. The Duisburg Casino opened with one of the largest electronic installations in central Europe.

Duisburg Casino’s Status Today

Duisburg Casino has become the most popular casino in Germany. It saw more than 400,000 guests in 2016. This number rivals those seen in 2011, before the recent economic slump. Its peak attendance was in 2007 when almost 600,000 people visited the casino.

About the Duisburg Casino

Duisburg Casino is a stand-alone casino without a connected hotel, but there are many hotels in walking distance. There are two different bars inside the casino. In its early years, about 75% of its turnover came from slots while 25% comes from live table gaming, and most of the space is dedicated to slot machines. In 2016, about 60% of revenue came from slot machines while about with 40% coming from live games.

Duisburg Casino added over a dozen multiplayer roulette stations to cater to the growing interest in live games and offset decreased interest in slots due to a growing selection of online gaming options. Those who want to enjoy the social aspect of gaming still come to the Duisburg Casino to play poker or roulette.

Live tables and slot machines are in two separate areas, as required by German law. This segregation also ensures that people don’t enter the slot area, which costs less to enter, and then sneak over to the live table area. As of 2017, there are more than 350 slot machines and over two dozen live gaming tables. There are several blackjack and poker tables and poker tournaments are regularly held here. They don’t play bingo, Keno or betting on sporting events. Texas Hold’Em is periodically played along with roulette. There are two mystery jackpots held on a regular basis.

Where Is Duisburg Casino Located

Duisburg is situated in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia. The Duisburg Casino is located in the heart of downtown Duisburg in the Ruhr district.

Duisburg Casino is a modern style casino that is predominated by slots but has expanded its live gaming options over the past ten years. It is a feature of downtown Duisburg with restaurants so good that many people just come for the food and then stay to play.