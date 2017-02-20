Trial Starts in Turkey Against 47 People Accused of Attempting To Kill Erdogan

Trial Starts in Turkey Against 47 People Accused of Attempting To Kill Erdogan

The trial against 47 people accused of attempting to murder President Recep Erdogan on the night of the failed coup attempt has started in southeastern Turkey on Monday.

38 of the suspects are former military. They may receive life sentences on charges which include attempted murder, an attempt to change the constitutional order and other crimes against the state.

The people on trial are accused that, on the night of July 15, 2016, they attacked a hotel in Marmaris where Erdogan was staying and killed two policemen. Erdogan had left the hotel slightly before it was attacked.

The president believes that the coup attempt was organised by the movement of the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in the USA, whose followers have infiltrated the army and other state institutions.


