EU Grants EUR 18 M in Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine
BGNES
The European Union has announced that it will allocate EUR 18 M in humanitarian aid for the population that suffered from the war in the eastern regions of Ukraine.
At least half of the funds will be used to help residents in the territories outside the control of the Ukrainian government.
Together with individual donations by the separate member-states, so far, the European Union has granted nearly EUR 400 M in humanitarian aid for Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict in 2014.
