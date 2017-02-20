EU Grants EUR 18 M in Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine

World » EU | February 20, 2017, Monday // 16:25| Views: 320 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU Grants EUR 18 M in Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine BGNES

The European Union has announced that it will allocate EUR 18 M in humanitarian aid for the population that suffered from the war in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

At least half of the funds will be used to help residents in the territories outside the control of the Ukrainian government.

Together with individual donations by the separate member-states, so far, the European Union has granted nearly EUR 400 M in humanitarian aid for Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict in 2014.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, EU, humanitarian aid, funds
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria