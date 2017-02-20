Increased Police Presence Along E-79 Due To Casino Robbery

There is increased police presence along the E-79 road in relation to the armed robbery of a casino located at the border cross checkpoint Kulata near Petrich, reported BGNES.

In the Poligona area of E-79 at the entrance to Blagoevgrad, armed policemen are stopping and checking vehicles, mainly jeeps.

There are similar police checkpoints along the entire section from Kulata to Blagoevgrad.

The signal about the crime was received at about 05:35 hrs on Monday morning.

According to initial information, armed and masked men burst into the Phoenix casino, threatened the staff and took all available cash. After that they left the area in two vehicles, reported the press centre of the local police directorate.