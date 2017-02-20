Flu Peak in Bulgaria Expected in April
BGNES
With the increase in temperatures, a new flu wave is expected, warned the director of the National Centre on Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Professor Todor Kantardzhiev. He predicted that the peak of the flu will be in April.
Kantardzhiev specified that the expected virus subtypes are characteristic of the spring-summer season and they will not be the same as the ones that caused the flu epidemic last month.
These virus subtypes last a shorter period of time and they are not expected to cause an epidemic.
