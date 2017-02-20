Bulgaria Requests Opening of Voting Sections in 17 German Cities

The Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin has requested permission from the German authorities to open voting sections in 17 cities in addition to the sections in the diplomatic and consular missions of Bulgaria in the federal republic, stated a written reply by the Foreign Ministry in response to BNR’s question on the holding of parliamentary elections abroad.

There is still no reply on the part of German authorities whether Bulgarian citizens living in Germany will be able to vote in sections other than the ones in the embassy in Berlin, the consular missions in Munich and Frankfurt and the honorary consulates in five other German cities.

