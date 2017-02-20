President Radev, PM Gerdzhikov To Discuss EU Commissioner Nomination

Bulgaria: President Radev, PM Gerdzhikov To Discuss EU Commissioner Nomination BGNES

President Rumen Radev and interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov will meet on Monday to discuss whether an attempt should be made for the caretaker government to nominate a Bulgarian European Commissioner. This was announced by PM Gerdzhikov on Nova TV.

Gerdzhikov specified that Radev and he have agreed to meet every Monday.

Bulgaria was left without a European Commissioner after the Vice President of the European Commission Kristalina Georgieva left in order to occupy a senior post at the World Bank.

Gerdzhikov himself has already announced that he is rather in favour of a quick solution of the issue so that the country does not find itself in a difficult situation months before it takes over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

On Monday, Gerdzhikov stated that he is rather in favour of the caretaker government nominating a candidate.

 

