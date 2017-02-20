Bulgaria Pays EUR 1 M for Court of Human Rights Verdicts

Bulgaria has paid nearly EUR 1 M for verdicts ruled by the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in 2016, showed data from the Justice Ministry, reported BGNES.

Compensations paid for 2106 amount to a total of EUR 960,100 or BGN 1,877,800. This amount includes friendly settlements and unilateral declarations.

Compensations for guilty verdicts amount to EUR 854,800 or BGN 1,671,800, specified the Justice Ministry.