Report on Public Procurement Orders To Be Published

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 20, 2017, Monday // 09:02| Views: 432 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Report on Public Procurement Orders To Be Published BGNES

The report of the Inspectorate of the Council of Ministers on the public procurement orders of the former cabinet will be published on Monday. Some of the results of the inspections were made public by Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov on Friday.

The interim PM pointed out that certain irregularities have been discovered regarding the highways Trakia and Hemus and warned that there is a risk that the funds under the programme for Rural Development might be frozen due to a delayed audit.

The report must make clear details regarding the tens of violations discovered by the inspectors at the Defence Ministry.

On Friday, the interim PM announced that “indicators for fraud and other serious violations have been discovered under 9 procedures and these have been turned over to the Military Prosecutor’s Office.”

On his part, former Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev denied the accusations of violations in public procurement orders during his mandate.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Defence Ministry, Ognyan Gerdzhilov, violations, public procurement orders, report
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria