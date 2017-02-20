Report on Public Procurement Orders To Be Published

The report of the Inspectorate of the Council of Ministers on the public procurement orders of the former cabinet will be published on Monday. Some of the results of the inspections were made public by Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov on Friday.

The interim PM pointed out that certain irregularities have been discovered regarding the highways Trakia and Hemus and warned that there is a risk that the funds under the programme for Rural Development might be frozen due to a delayed audit.

The report must make clear details regarding the tens of violations discovered by the inspectors at the Defence Ministry.

On Friday, the interim PM announced that “indicators for fraud and other serious violations have been discovered under 9 procedures and these have been turned over to the Military Prosecutor’s Office.”

On his part, former Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev denied the accusations of violations in public procurement orders during his mandate.