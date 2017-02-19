World Fails to Match Levski's Ideal, Bulgarian President Says

Bulgarian revolutionary Vasil Levski cannot fit into the mould where politicians try to place him, President Rumen Radev has said.

At the commemoration of the 144th year since he was executed by the Ottoman authorities, Radev has warned the world is yet to match the ideals of Levski.

"Brotherhood for everyone, faith and ethnicity notwithstanding, Levski used to say, but is it like that today? Alas, neither Bulgaria nor Europe, nor the world are close to this ideal," Radev has told the audience.

"Levski said: If I win, I win for an entire people; if I lose, I only lose myself. The Deacon [one of his nicknames as he was an acolyte prior to becoming a freedom fighter] lost himself, [but] his people won."

"Every age has its slavery and fears, but these are forms of slavery allowed by the mind and fostered by the timelessness which acquiescence turns into an daily routine. This is why the legacy of the Apostle [of Freedom] is especially prominent today, the one saying real freedom is the one we win and stand up for."