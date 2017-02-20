Austrian Ambassador Roland Hauser Tops Novinite.com's Personalities in the News Poll

Austria’s Ambassador to Sofia Roland Hauser has turned out to be the most popular personality in Novinite’s 2016 poll.

Apart from winning the contest’s Diplomacy category, Mr Hauser has obtained the biggest share of votes among all nominees.

Mr Hauser has been exceptionally active in initiatives held all around Bulgaria, always committed to asserting its European culture and past.

Though the latter achievement does not bring any particular award, it reflects his popularity among Novinite's readers and is worth noting.

He is followed by Israel’s Ambassador Irit Lillian and India’s envoy Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva. Germany’s Detlef Lingemann and Turkey’s Süleyman Gökçe follow as No 4 and 5.

In Politics, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova is the overwhelming winner.

Ranking first by a wide margin, Ms Fandakova is among the very few Bulgarian politicians who have retained a positive approval rating amid growing distrust of the political class.

Second comes President Rumen Radev, the former Air Force Commander elected President in November, followed by nationalist politician Krasimir Karakachanov, who came third in the vote, helping turn a patriotic alliance into a power broker. Former Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has the fourth-best result in her category. Last is Lyutvi Mestan, the former leader of the Movement of Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and current head of DOST party.

Vesela Ilieva, the Еxecutive Director of Unique Estates, is Novinite’s Personality in Business this year.

Unique Estates, the first luxury real estate brokerage company in Bulgaria, recently became exclusive partner of the biggest global network selling the most expensive properties in the world, Luxury Portfolio.

Next are Atanas Raykov, Viber’s General Manager Central and Eastern Europe, and Plamen Panchev, who manages the Trakia Economic Zone project – a conglomerate of industrial zones near Plovdiv. Tommy Ver Elst, General Manager at Sensata Technologies, and Dimitar Dimitrov, the CEO of IT holding Allterco.

The winners will be awarded at a special ceremony on March 01.