Bulgaria's New Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble Scoops 1st Title
Sports | February 19, 2017, Sunday
Screen capture: bTV
The new rthythmic gymnastics team of Bulgaria has claimed its first gold in Moscow, sports media report.
The girls committed only one more substantial mistake in the all-out competition and were awarded 16 100 points, followed by Russia at 14 300 points.
The ensemble now includes Simona Dyankova, Laura Traats, Madlen Radukanova, Eli Bineva and Tedi Aleksandrova.
Friday's competition ranked them second.
