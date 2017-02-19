Bulgaria, 3 Other NATO States 'Picked Russia to Defend Them if Threatened'

Bulgaria, Greece, Slovenia and Turkey "plumped for Russia" as their pick for defense partner if a threat emerged, according to a poll quoted by Bloomberg.

A multi-national Gallup poll published ahead of the Munich security conference "appeared to map out shifts in the post-Cold War security alliances which have come under renewed strain and scrutiny" under Donald Trump, according to the article.

Most countries polled by WIN/Gallup International chose the United States as their go-to defense partner.

Bulgaria and Greece seee their biggest security threat coming from Turkey, another NATO member, according to the poll.

Experts are quoted as saying the poll reflects a divide between the Orthodox Christian world and Western Christianity, with Bulgaria and Greece option for Russia (even though Slovenia and Romania are exceptions, in preferring Russia and the US respectively).