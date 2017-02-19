March Honouring Pro-Nazi General Held Despite Sofia Mayor Ban

The so-called Lukov March was held in Bulgaria's capital Sofia on Saturday even though Mayor Yordanka Fandakova ordered an end to the torch-lit rally.

Lukov March, known in Bulgaria as Lukovmarsh, is a controversial commemoration of the life and death of Gen Hristo Lukov.

Held since 2003, it honours a supporter of Bulgaria's alliance with Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Gen Lukov was War Minister (1935-1938) and leader of the radical nationalist Union of the Bulgarian National Legions, a staunchly pro-Nazi organization that existed between 1932 and 1943. There are, however, historians who maintain Lukov himself never professed anti-Semitic views.

A full-fledged demonstration has remained outlawed for the past 3 years, even though celebrations do take place in mid-February. What organizers had been given the green light for was a gathering in front of Gen Lukov's house and lay wreaths there.

However, participants gathered in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK) and marched to Gen Lukov's home despite not having a permit, amidst a beefed up police presence. Flags of Bulgaria and of the Bulgarian National Union, which co-organizes the demonstration, could be seen on the site, but also some of a pro-Nazi group from Poland.

Authorities later said there was information of foreign nationals who are members of pro-Nazi groups also attending the event.

Interpol's Warsaw branch had already informed police in Sofia that Polish nationals with a criminal record had joined Lukovmarsh velebrations.

The foreigners in question were known for participating in a group that spreads pro-Nazi propaganda, according to Focus News Agency.

Prior to the commemorations, both the US and the Israeli Embassy had voiced their concern over the upcoming demonstration.