Bulgaria: Goffin Defeats Dimitrov in Rotterdam, Ending His Series of Victories File photo, BGNES

Belgium's David Goffin, who lost dramatically to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in Sofia last Sunday, managed to oust him nearly a week later in Rotterdam, bringing about Dimitrov's second loss since the year began.

Dimitrov was defeated 4:6, 6:1, 3:6 at the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Rotterdam.

The only other match Dimitrov lost this year was Australian Open's semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

 

