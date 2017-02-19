Goffin Defeats Dimitrov in Rotterdam, Ending His Series of Victories

Belgium's David Goffin, who lost dramatically to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in Sofia last Sunday, managed to oust him nearly a week later in Rotterdam, bringing about Dimitrov's second loss since the year began.

Dimitrov was defeated 4:6, 6:1, 3:6 at the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Rotterdam.

The only other match Dimitrov lost this year was Australian Open's semi-final against Rafael Nadal.