Putin Allows Recognition of Passports from Donetsk, Luhansk 'Republics'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree which guarantees recognition of passports of nationals of so-called 'Donetsk People's Republic' and 'Luhansk People's Republic', TASS news agency reports.

According to the Kremlin's website, both Ukrainian nationals and stateless persons in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk will be recognized in the country "on a temporary basis, in the period until the political regulation of the situation in separate areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine based on the Minsk agreements."

Alongside passports, birth and marriage certificates and diplomas, name changes and vehicle documents will also be recognized.

The goal is to "protect the rights and freedoms of people and citizens, led by the principles and norms of international humanitarian law."

Russian business daily RBC cites data from its own investigation which says some companies in Russia, such as already began recognizing such documents "earlier". Ukrainian nationals residing in those territories could use services of railways, airline operators and some restaurants.

Russian officials then said that did not amount to recognition of documents from the territories.