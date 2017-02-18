Bulgaria, Croatia Call for Speeding Up Reform in EU Accession Countries

Bulgaria, Croatia Call for Speeding Up Reform in EU Accession Countries

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic demand that countries applying for the EU have to speed up reform, affirm democratic values and the rule of law and protect their minorities, Radev's office says.

EU enlargement in the Western Balkans should not be hampered by the bloc's numerous crises, the two have agreed while meeting on the sidelines of the Munich security conference.

Regional cooperation in the Balkans will be a focus of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union next year, Radev has told Grabar-Kitarovic.

He is also quoted as saying Southeast Europe should boost cooperation following the model of the Visegrad countries.

Radev's other meetings during the forum include ones with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US Senator John McCain.

 

