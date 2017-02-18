Bulgarian MEP Barekov Promises Free iPhones in Schools

Bulgaria: Bulgarian MEP Barekov Promises Free iPhones in Schools File photo, BGNES

Each school student should be handed an iPhone due to the intensive development of mobile technologies, Bulgarian MEP Barekov said while unveiling his program.

Presenting his party's platform ahead of the early vote on March 26, Barekov pointed to that as the only socio-economic promise he would make for the election.

His Recharge Bulgaria Movement will run on an anti-corruption platform which includes putting all officials under scrutiny and checking their assests for a period dating ten years back and the threat of criminal prosecution looming on every politician who falsely denies having any stakes in an offshore company.

All concession and public procurement contracts will also be revized, whereas politicians elected to an office will be subjected to a polygraph test.

 

