Social democrat candidate Martin Schulz has better prospects to become Germany's Chancellor in the election this autumn, a new poll shows.

Some 49% of Germans wish that Schulz would get the office, while just 38% woild prefer Merkel to keep it.

This is the second poll showing Schulz could win the job, according to German daily Die Welt. The first one gave an even bigger edge to Schulz whose support was projected at 50%, while Merkel's was 34%, in the poll unviled in the beginning of February.

If it comes to party affiliation, however, Merkel's CDU party and her sister party CSU are backed by 34% of respondents.

The SDP counts on 30%, but its result is its best since February 2013, months before the previous election when it also reached 30% in a projection.

The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party would come third at 10%, followed by the Greens (9%) and The Left (7%). The Free Democrats (FDP) would him over the 5-percent barrier by getting 6%, according to the Forschunggruppe Wahlen's poll.