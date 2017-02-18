Albania Braces for Massive anti-Opposition Protests

Albanian opposition representatives have called on citizens to take to the streets on February 18 to participate in what they called "a big day for democracy".

Saturday will be "the most direct expression of the will of the people to give an end to the evil, to take the biggest decision for fair and free elections," Albanian Daily News quotes opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lulzim Basha as saying.

The demonstration, scheduled for noontime, comes four months ahead of the general elections.

It will demand the resignation of Edi Rama, Bulgaria's Prime Minister.

Basha quotes US congressman Dana Rohrabacher - who has recently sparked tensions in Macedonia - as saying: "we [sic!] strongly support the efforts of Albanian citizens and their struggle for free and fair elections."

Rohrabacher earlier in February inflamed tensions twice in neighbouring Macedonia by first suggesting its territory should be divided and then that the country should split.

“Everybody has his own problem – some from unemployment, another from the closure of his small business, some because of the failed health system, and another over the educational [system],” Balkan Insight quotes Basha as saying.

He has also compared the demonstration to the developments in the nearby Romania.